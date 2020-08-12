1/1
Margaret R. Bell
Margaret R. Bell

Zanesville - Margaret R. Bell, 69, of Zanesville, died at 4:13 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born July 26, 1951, in Muskingum County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Patricia (Offinger) Koska. She retired from Day's Inn after twenty-five years of service and was a member of Euclid Avenue Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Donald Bell; a grandson, Mitchell Cannon; several great-granddaughters; two aunts, Ruth Dickie and Edna Koska; and her significant other, Joseph Messina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Bell, whom she married July 6, 1970; a son, Richard Allen Bell; and a brother Joseph Koska and an aunt, Doris Koska.

Per Margaret's wishes no calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
