Margaret Rodgers
Zanesville - Margaret Lucille Rodgers, 67 of Zanesville, passed into the eternal rest of her Lord at 3:40 AM, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Wednesday, December 31, 1952, in Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Earl Williams and Katherine (Taylor) Williams. She married Christopher "Chris" A. Rodgers on Saturday, April 22, 1995.
Margaret enjoyed camping and traveling, especially visiting her sister in North Carolina. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary. Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband she survived be three children, Betty (Pete) Davis and Theresa (Jason) Metcalf both of Nashport, and Charles (Heather) Nigman of Roseville; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one sister, Sue (Wade) Brown of West Jefferson, NC, her mother-in-law, Nancy Rodgers of Zanesville, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, one brother, Charles Williams, one nephew, Dewey Howard and one great niece, Alyssa Marie Howell.
Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service for Margaret will be held at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com