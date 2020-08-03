1/1
Margaret Rodgers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Rodgers

Zanesville - Margaret Lucille Rodgers, 67 of Zanesville, passed into the eternal rest of her Lord at 3:40 AM, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Wednesday, December 31, 1952, in Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Earl Williams and Katherine (Taylor) Williams. She married Christopher "Chris" A. Rodgers on Saturday, April 22, 1995.

Margaret enjoyed camping and traveling, especially visiting her sister in North Carolina. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary. Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband she survived be three children, Betty (Pete) Davis and Theresa (Jason) Metcalf both of Nashport, and Charles (Heather) Nigman of Roseville; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one sister, Sue (Wade) Brown of West Jefferson, NC, her mother-in-law, Nancy Rodgers of Zanesville, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, one brother, Charles Williams, one nephew, Dewey Howard and one great niece, Alyssa Marie Howell.

Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service for Margaret will be held at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved