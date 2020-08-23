Margaret Rodonsky
Zanesville - Margaret J Rodonsky, age 97 of Zanesville, OH died 12:40 AM, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Thursday, November 30, 1922 in Zanesville, the daughter of Frederick Sites and Margaret (Roach) Sites. She was married on Monday, October 15, 1945 to Vincent Rodonsky at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Margaret was employed by the Moasic Tile Company for many years. She loved to crochet and go to the Bazaars. She loved jigsaw puzzles with the grandchildren and to watch the Cleveland Indians Baseball. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Margaret is survived by two daughters: Rose Mary (Dennis) Back of Blue Rock and Peggy ( Bob) Moore of Zanesville; Eleven grandchildren: Denise (Bill) Runkle, Denis "Chip" (Latisha ) Back, Chad Back and Brad Back all of Zanesville; Misty (Jeff) Sparkman of Erlanger, KY and Sherry Moore, Dawn (Jack) Arnold of Roseville, MI and Robert (Elisha) Moore Tulsa, OK; 21 great grandchildren: Brett (Ashley) Runkle, Cory (Mercedes) Runkle , Derrick (Zane and Harry) Runkle all of Zanesville & Eric (Jessica) Runkle of Heath, Amanda & Andrew Riggs of KY, Austin (Taylor) Back, Madison & Ashley Back, Jonathon, Kaylee and Emma Back and Ella Back all of Zanesville; Cortney, Page & Jenneka Sparkman of KY and Rebekah, Jakob & Natalee Arnold of Roseville, MI; James and Sean Welch of Tulsa, OK and fifteen great- great grandchildren several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent Rodonsky who died December 2, 1975; two brothers: Ralph & Frederick Sites; two sisters: Rosemary Sites and Virginia 'Pat' Gates.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the funeral home with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Due to current health concerns friends will be asked to wear personal protection and maintain social distancing. Burial will conclude in the Mt. Olive Cemetery Zanesville.
