Margaret "Peggy" Swingle
Margaret "Peggy" Swingle, age 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1933 in Zanesville to the late Ada and Arthur Wagner. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Vernon Swingle; sisters, Betty (Carl) Clark, Iva (John) Russi, and Myrna (Ron) Ketchum. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tracy (David) Colborn; grandchildren, Joshua (Katelyn) Colborn and Chad (Kristen) Colborn; great granddaughter, Lakyn Colborn and beloved nieces and nephews. Peggy worked in various office positions at Mosaic Tile, Swingle Aviation, and Jolly Pirate. She enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and neighbors, taking care of her yard, big band dancing, watching OSU and Cleveland sports, raising springer spaniels, and helping others in her Gahanna community.
Friends may call 5-8pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 and 10-11am on Friday, December 20, 2019 prior to the funeral service at 11am at Schoedinger Northeast 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Dr. Dennis Mohler officiating. Interment Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the , Columbus Humane or GRIN - Gahanna Residents in Need. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019