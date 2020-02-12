|
Margaret "Sue" Thorne
Zanesville - Margaret Sue Thorne, 79 of Zanesville passed at 11:06pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on December 21, 1940 in Muskingum County the daughter of the late Aaron Eugene Swank and Norwilla Peg Calland Swank.
Sue was a lifelong resident of Zanesville and active member of Grace United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club and Secretaries Association. Sue loved to cook and it was her greatest joy to share meals with her family. In 1965, together with her husband Jim, they started Thorne Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning and spent their lives providing service to the residents of Zanesville and surrounding area. Above all, Sue was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother (Nonnie).
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Thorne, three sons, Kirk Allen (Andrea) Thorne of Eden Prairie, MN, Kristopher Lyle (Nicole) Thorne of Lake Orion, MI, and Michael Blouir (Ann) Thorne of Zanesville, OH; a brother, Gary (Carole) Swank of Frisco, TX; two sisters, Barbara Swank of Deltona, FL and Betty Wood of Worthington, OH; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by granddaughter, Amanda Thorne and sister-in-law Shirlee Thompson.
Friends may call from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 15th. Funeral services will then be held at 1pm with Pastor Mark Chow officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Sue's name to Grace United Methodist Church, 516 Shinnick Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, Zanesville, is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020