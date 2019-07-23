|
|
Margie Beth Bourff
Junction City, Ohio - Margie Beth Bourff,, 66 of Junction City, Ohio died at 9:55 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. Born April 24, 1953 in Athens, Ohio to the late Michael McMahon and Ruby Trippin McMahon. Survived by her husband, Frank Bourff, whom she married September 25, 1971; son, Steve (Staci) Bourff; daughter, Julie Trimble; sister, Sue (George) Weiss and their child, Iris Weiss; brother Pat (Sharon) McMahon, sister, Sharon(Hershel) Ward; grandkids, Steven, Scott and Seth Bourff, Chelsey (Brian) Shipley, Jessica Flowers, April (Dylan) Walters, Franklin Flowers and Raven Bantam; great-grandkids, Ameila Walters and Siena Flowers; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sammy Bourff and a nephew, Johnny Weiss. At her request, no calling hours or services will held, Cremation will take place. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 23, 2019