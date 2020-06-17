Margie J. Lawyer
formerly of Zanesville - Margie J. Lawyer, 80, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Zanesville, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mease Hospital, Countryside in Safety Harbor, FL. She was born December 11, 1939, in Zanesville, the daughter of Clyde M. Hartman and Mary C. (Dyser) Hartman Smart. She married James R. Lawyer who preceded her in death and was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
After leaving Franklin County Clerk of Courts and working for Johnson Controls in Toledo, she retired in Tampa, Florida. Margie was an avid participant for her political candidates. She enjoyed card clubs with her friends, traveling, and loved making everyone's favorites in her kitchen. Margie greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her children and grandchildren, sitting on her deck with friends and family, or reading a great book. She enjoyed watching her favorite news anchors daily, and Margie was generous in contribution with various churches as well as other organizations.
Margie is survived by five daughters: Christy Wickham Armfield of Port Charlotte, FL, Ronnie Staton of Largo, FL, Gidget Wickham of Cape Canaveral, FL, Linda Marcum of Pataskala, and Carolyn Andy of Johnstown; three sons: William Wickham of McMinnville, TN, Brian (Holly) Lawyer of Sunbury , and John Paul (Lisa) Wickham of Dayton; her grandchildren: Brittany Wickham, Briana Dachniewicz, Courtney Brackett, Brandon Wickham, Stevan Brackett, Nicole Yates, Elizabeth Lawyer, Nicholas Lawyer, Victoria Lawyer, Nathan Lawyer, John Paul Wickham, II, Joshua Marcum, Adam Marcum, Weston Andy and Kyle Andy; six great grandchildren; and two sisters: Sandy Miller and Mary Kay Fouch both of Zanesville.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Lawyer who died June 1, 1993, and one son: James M. Lawyer.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Activity Center, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan as celebrant. Margie will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to current health concerns social distancing will be maintained at the funeral home and church. Guests are asked to wear personal protection items. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.