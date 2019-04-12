Margie W. Folden



Roseville - Margie W. Folden, 98, of Roseville, peacefully passed away at 9:12 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care Morrison House after living life to the fullest for nearly a century.



She was born in the rural back country of Crooksville on March 8, 1921, a daughter to the late John and Ida McGee.



Margie retired from Roseville City Schools as the Head Cook after a 25-year career of serving the children of Roseville. Following retirement, Margie spent her days gardening, crocheting and reading. She was an intense and devoted reader, always getting her hands on anything that contained new information, she was even known to literally read the encyclopedia. During the span of World War II Margie was proud to be one of this nation's working women, she was a bona-fide "Rosie the Riveter", having worked in Akron at the Goodyear facility. While employed there, she was busy building Corsair Fighter Planes for this nations Armed Forces.



Surviving Margie in life are her children, Karen Tolley and Olen (Rose) Folden; her grandchildren, Stacie (Scott) Hopper, Rocky (Leanna) Tolley, Randy (Tina) Tolley and Debbie Tolley; her great-grandchildren, Tessa Tolley, Dylan Tolley, Jessica (Kevin) Ratliff, Ashley Ervin and Randall Tolley, Jr., as well as, her two great-great-grandchildren, River and Ellie.



In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald L. Folden who died, August 22, 1999; her son-in-law, Dale Tolley and her three sisters and four brothers.



Friends and family are invited to graveside services at 11:00 AM, Saturday April 13, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville where Stan McHenry will celebrate her life.



Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forrest Ave., Zanesville.



