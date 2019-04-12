Services
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Roseville , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Folden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie W. Folden


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie W. Folden Obituary
Margie W. Folden

Roseville - Margie W. Folden, 98, of Roseville, peacefully passed away at 9:12 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care Morrison House after living life to the fullest for nearly a century.

She was born in the rural back country of Crooksville on March 8, 1921, a daughter to the late John and Ida McGee.

Margie retired from Roseville City Schools as the Head Cook after a 25-year career of serving the children of Roseville. Following retirement, Margie spent her days gardening, crocheting and reading. She was an intense and devoted reader, always getting her hands on anything that contained new information, she was even known to literally read the encyclopedia. During the span of World War II Margie was proud to be one of this nation's working women, she was a bona-fide "Rosie the Riveter", having worked in Akron at the Goodyear facility. While employed there, she was busy building Corsair Fighter Planes for this nations Armed Forces.

Surviving Margie in life are her children, Karen Tolley and Olen (Rose) Folden; her grandchildren, Stacie (Scott) Hopper, Rocky (Leanna) Tolley, Randy (Tina) Tolley and Debbie Tolley; her great-grandchildren, Tessa Tolley, Dylan Tolley, Jessica (Kevin) Ratliff, Ashley Ervin and Randall Tolley, Jr., as well as, her two great-great-grandchildren, River and Ellie.

In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald L. Folden who died, August 22, 1999; her son-in-law, Dale Tolley and her three sisters and four brothers.

Friends and family are invited to graveside services at 11:00 AM, Saturday April 13, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville where Stan McHenry will celebrate her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forrest Ave., Zanesville.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the Folden family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now