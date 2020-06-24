Marguerite L. LoomisAvondale - Marguerite Louise Loomis, 88 formerly of Avondale, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Oaks of Northpointe in Zanesville, Ohio.Marguerite was born November 22, 1931 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Wheeler) Farmer. She worked as a secretary for the Maysville School District for over 30 years until her retirement on 1993.She loved spending time with her family, planting flowers, watching and feeding birds.Marguerite is survived by her three sons, Mark Loomis of Sarasota Florida, Jon (Jan) Loomis of Sarasota, Florida, and Greg Loomis of Millersburg; her granddaughter, Tara Loomis, her grandson, Bradley Loomis both of Millersburg, Ohio and many nieces, nephews & friends.In addition to her parents, Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd D. Loomis who passed away December 22, 2009 and her daughter, Cathy Loomis Garrett who passed away on March 22, 2019.No calling hours will be held at this time. A family celebration will take place at a later date and the Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Loomis family.