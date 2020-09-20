Marilyn Anne Stephens
Zanesville - Marilyn Anne Stephens, 84 of Zanesville passed at 8:00 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community.
She was born on Thursday, April 9, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph E. Terry and Wilma Rankin Terry.
Marilyn was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, New Concord, OH. She graduated from Lash High School and completed her nursing degree from Bethesda School of Nursing, graduated in 1957. Marilyn worked as Registered nurse for 38 years. She was a member of Eastern Stars for 65 years and was the first recipient of Muskingum County to receive the Honor Guard award for her outstanding nursing services from Central Ohio Hospice. Marilyn enjoyed traveling to Florida during the winters with her husband. Loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were the loves of her life! Through her nursing career, she made lifelong friends who continued to meet throughout the years to play cards. She was known for her leadership, sense of humor, and mentorship.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia A. (Don) Clark and her son Richard E. (Denise) Stephens. Her grandchildren Megan R. (Tye) Bauserman and Nikita (Matthew) Perry, her step- grandchildren Danette (Marc) Warner and Donald (Stephanie) Clark, ten great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Winston.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Stephens and her brother and sister-in-law Joseph E. and Virginia Terry.
A special thanks to Primrose Retirement Community and Central Ohio Hospice for their love and care of Marilyn.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Burial will conclude at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Mid-East School of Nursing.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Marilyn's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
