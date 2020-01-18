|
Marilyn Coffey
Zanesville - Marilyn Sue Coffey, 69 of Zanesville, passed away January 17, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.
She was born December 22, 1950 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Ralph Bagent and Dixie Lou Bagent-Hutchison. She worked at Genesis Healthcare in the central services department.
She is survived by her husband James Coffey; son James Toby Coffey; daughter Jane Tabatha (Jason) Coffey; brothers Terry (Marsha) Hutchison, Jay Hutchison; sister Jackie (Carl) Caplinger, Mary Edith Hutchison; grandchild Brook Katelyn Brady.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Diane Murvine.
Per her wishes no services will be observed.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020