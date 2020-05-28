Marilyn E. HarrisZanesville - Marilyn E. Harris, 97 of Zanesville, Ohio passed away at 6:50 p.m. Wed. May 27, 2020 at The Oaks at Northpointe.Marilyn was born May 17,1923 in Muskingum County. The daughter of the late Arthur C. and Mary F. Speed Harris.She was a graduate of Lash High School, White Cross Hospital School of Nursing (now Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio). She was employed at White Cross Hospital and Bethesda Hospital surgeries, 35 years in the office of the late W.W. Renner, M.D. and Bethesda Home Health from which she retired in 1991. She was a Genesis Hospice Volunteer starting in 1987. Marilyn served on the advisory board of the Genesis Hospice and Genesis Homecare. A member of St. Luke Lutheran Church since 1936, where she has served a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir since 1948.In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brothers Bernard Converse, William Donald and Arthur Gene Harris. Along with a sister Shirley Frances Harris, sister-in-law's Mildred, Edith, Violet and Verla Harris. She also was proceeded in death by a niece Sally Christine Harris and great-great niece Kelsey Shirer.She is survived by nieces Shelley (Joseph) Riggs, Barbara (Dan) Sherman, Holly (Kirby) Minnich and Pamela Harris. Nephews Larry Harris, Steve (Nicole) Harris and Phil (Sally) Harris. Great nieces Stephani (Jon) Shirer, Angie (Steve) Russell, Jolie Lane, Johanne (Chad) Lynn, Brooke (Adam) Prouty and Debbie Harris. Great nephews Steven (Mary) Harris, Kyle Minnich, Brad Harris and Doug Harris. Along with many great-great nieces and nephews and a great-great-great niece.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House) at 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. A special thanks to the staff at the Oaks at Northpointe and Central Ohio Hospice for their special care during her stay. To sign the online guest book please visit