Marilyn Eileen (MacEachen) Crook
1931 - 2020
Marilyn Eileen (MacEachen) Crook

New Lexington - Marilyn Eileen (MacEachen) Crook, 88, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:30pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 15, 1931 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late Robert Vincent MacEachen and Catherine Eileen Peart (Sis) McDonald. Marilyn was a member of the Covenant Community Church; she was a very Christian person and loved going to church. She was very dedicated to and enjoyed her family, church family and her flowers. She loved sitting on her back porch in her rocking chair, where she finished most evenings and her greatest joy was being a Great-grandma. She married Lloyd M. Crook Jr., on April 9, 1950, he preceded in her death on May 9, 2003. Survived by 4 Children, Jacqueline (James) Finck of Junction City, David (Anne) Crook of Belleville, Ill, Kimberly (Larry) Burkhart of Crooksville, Tina (Rick) Penrod of Circleville, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews, Step sister Nancy Lower. In addition to her parents and husband, preceded in death by Stepfather, John Waldo McDonald, grandsons, Curtis Lee Finck and Caleb Michael Miller; Mother and Father in-law Lloyd Marcus Crook Sr. and Mary Jane Campbell-Crook; Step sister and step brother, Jean Rowles, Betty Buckalew and John Waldo McDonald; Sister-in-laws, Thelma (Crook) Colburn and Dorothy Crook; Special friends, cousin Donna Hoy and her husband Dick, and Bill and Deloris Williams. A very special thanks to one of mom's favorite nurses Tori Ross. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10am-11am on Friday at the church. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Covenant Community Church, 383 Park Avenue, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Sanford Short officiating.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
