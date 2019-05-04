|
Marilyn Hartman
Philo - Marilyn J. Hartman, 82 of Philo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 2, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.
Marilyn was born in Zanesville on March 19, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Wilma Tipton. She was a lifelong member of the Euclid United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She retired from Century National Bank after 32 years.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Lisa Sims of Philo, Clay (Gigi) Hartman of Adamsville and Christopher Hartman of Philo; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Sims, Michelle Sims, Marie Hartman, Claire Norway, Bryan Hartman, Cody Hartman and Sierra Hartman; her great-grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Aliyah, Kamden and Konner.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Hartman and her sister, Kathleen Gardner.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery with Pastor Peggy Watts officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 4, 2019