Marilyn L. Murphy
Zanesville - Marilyn L. Murphy, 72, of Zanesville, died at 11:51 P.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born June 10, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of Marjorie Smith Shiplett Wilson and the late Joseph Shiplett. She retired from Shelly & Sands as a bookkeeper and was Catholic by faith. She loved to quilt, cook, and read, and was well known for her potato salad. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, loved life, and giving everyone a helping hand.
She is survived by her husband of forty-five years, Richard L. Murphy, whom she married July 6, 1974; a daughter, Andrea Murphy; two sons, Christopher (Missy) Murphy and Trevor Murphy; four grandchildren, Chance, Emily, Alexander and Mason; three sisters, Joanne Shiplett, Sharon (Joseph) Fiore, and Madonna (Mark) Shelly; and two brothers, Ronald (Belinda) Shiplett and Timothy Shiplett.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Vince Shiplett.
Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville with Father Martin Ralko as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.