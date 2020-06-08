Marilyn S. Pickrell
Marilyn S. Pickrell

Zanesville - Marilyn Sue Pickrell, 75 passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born in Zanesville on January 30, 1945 to the late Thomas Edward and Ethel Louise Hosler Fisher. She was retired from Lear Corporation. Marilyn enjoyed camping, playing cards, games on the computer and reading. She held a special place in her heart for dogs.

Marilyn is survived by two sons: Virgil W. (Tonia) Pickrell of Copley and Darrin E. (Misty) Pickrell of Zanesville; a sister Donna Jean Rutter of Prospect; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and her loving dog Lucy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Virgil Richard Pickrell, who passed away October 9, 2015.

Calling hours will be held 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
