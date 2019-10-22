|
|
Marilyn Sue Spohn
Junction City - Marilyn Sue Spohn, 76, of Junction City, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Altercare of Newark, Ohio.
Born November 1, 1942 in New Lexington, Ohio; she was raised by Ralph and Violet Baker in Junction City, Ohio.
Survived by her husband of 58 years, Lowell H. Spohn; one daughter, Glenna (Dave) Plaisted; two sons, Tom (Rebecca) Spohn and Jerry Spohn; one brother, James Gordon Miller; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Cassandra) Spohn, Danielle (Josh) Bordner, Gavin Spohn, Jerald Spohn, Dominic Spohn , Moneer Spohn, Courtney Plaisted and Amanda Plaisted; two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 1pm-3pm with funeral service at 3:00pm with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be held at the Junction City American Legion following the funeral service.
Private family burial will be in Friendship Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019