Marilyn V. Shaffer
Zanesville - 81, passed away February 28, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare ER.
She was born December 31, 1938 in Zanesville, daughter of the late R. Wayne Dailey and Estella May Mozena Dailey. She was a 1957 graduate from Zanesville High School. Marilyn worked for Merrill Lynch for several years where she retired. She also worked for her father at Dailey Supply Company. She was a lifetime member of Immanuel Church in downtown Zanesville and longtime member of the Timber Run Grange.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Greg) Lewis, Susan (Bill) Lent, Patricia (Mark) Snyder; sister Sally Dailey; grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsay) Lent, Derek (Heather) Snyder, Jacob Hawley, Aaron Hawley, Oliva Lent; great-grandchildren, Jace Hawley, Rylan Lent, Ryker Lent, Finn Snyder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth C. Shaffer, whom she was married for fifty-four years.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday March 3, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mitch Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020