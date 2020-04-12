|
Marion Junior Hatfield
ADAMSVILLE - Marion "Junior" Hatfield, 78, of Adamsville saddled up his horse and road off into the sunset on April 11, 2020. Junior was born May 23, 1941 in Adamsville a son of the late Marion "Friday" and Hazel Mox Hatfield. Junior was a truck driver and laborer for over 43.5 years at Ray Thomas Lumbertown. He was a true craftsman, he took great pleasure in building anything out of wood. From log cabins to whittling out blocks of wood by hand. If Junior wasn't in his workshop, you could find him in the barn breaking and training a horse or sitting on the back porch with his family. Junior was a great story teller and at times a jokester, he kept his family and friends entertained. He was a faithful member of the Adamsville United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife, Mary Jo Helriggle Hatfield, whom he married on December 1, 1962; a son, Eric (Dana) Hatfield, two daughters, Becky (Bob) Holdcroft and Scarlett (EJ) Spiker; seven amazing grandchildren, Copen (Jenny) Holdcroft, Paige (Matt) Wagner, Zach (Kayla) Hatfield, Katie Hatfield, Lakin (TJ) Phillips, and Winston and Dalton Spiker; five great grandchildren, Dalilah, Dawsen, Oakley, Aspen and Theadora; seven brothers, Jim, Dave, Earl, Mitch, Rocky, Randy, and Lynn; five sisters, Patty Brock, Jane Dutro, Jean Hittle, Rita Lazar and Mona West; a sister-in-law, Judy Hatfield; daughter-in-law, Marcia Brown and lifelong friends, Larry (Sandy) Blackwood.
In addition to his parents he was greeted at the cabin door by a son, Gary Hatfield, two brothers, Terry and Kenneth Hatfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Phil) Mozena; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hatfield and a special brother-in-law, Delmar Dutro.
A drive in visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Y-City Crematory/ Loving Companion Pet Crematory, 15 Madison Street, (corner of Madison Street and Muskingum Avenue) Zanesville, Oh 43701 for friends and family, from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private funeral will take place at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Junior will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating.
Yippiee-Ki-Yay!
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020