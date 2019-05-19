Marion Vernon Tucker



Blue Rock - Marion Vernon Tucker, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 104. He was born July 23, 1914 in Hodgenville, KY, a son of the late Will E. and Mattie L. Routt Tucker. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church of Deland, Fa. He was a long time member of the Methodist Men's Society, past member of ISA (Instrument Society of America), AIEEE (American Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers) and Phi Kappa Tau (Theta Chapter) at Transylvania University. He graduated from Hodgenville High School where he participated in both basketball and football, Transylvania University in Lexington KY with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Science earning an athletic scholarship and participating in Football 4 years and Basketball 1 year. He also did graduate work at the University of Kentucky at Lexington. Mr. Tucker was a former High School Physics and Mathematics teacher and athletic coach at Hazel Green Academy, Lebanon High School, Mt. Sterling High School and Versailles High School in Kentucky.



In the early 40's he was associated with the Signal Corps and taught electronics transmitting and receiving equipment at the Lexington Signal Depot. He was employed by Tennessee Eastman Corp in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where he worked on the Manhattan Project. In 1953 he joined the Goodyear Atomic Corp's new gaseous diffusion plant at Piketon, Oh. He retired in 1979 as Senior Engineer and continued as an engineering consultant through 1994.



He is survived by a son, M. Vernon (Grace) Tucker, Jr. of Duncan Falls; two daughters, Brenda Lee Blanton of Tucson AZ and Karen Sue (Scott) Kovach of Cincinnati; two grandsons; six granddaughters; six great-grandsons; and six great-granddaughters.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Irene Brandenburg Tucker; three brothers, Arvey, Lawrence, and Robert Tucker; a sister, Mary L. Burd.



No calling hours will be observed a cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted with all arrangements. He will be laid to rest at Sonora Memorial Cemetery of Sonora, KY.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Transylvania University Scholarship Fund, 300 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508-1797.



To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on May 19, 2019