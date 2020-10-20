Marjorie B. Wolgamott
Cambridge - Marjorie B. Wolgamott, 94, of Cambridge, died Thursday (October 15, 2020) at Emerald Pointe of Barnesville.
She was born December 31, 1925 in Cambridge at her Stewart Avenue home, daughter of the late George Sherman and Edith (Watson) Sherman.
Mrs. Wolgamott retired from Cambridge City Schools, where she had worked as a cafeteria supervisor. She had also worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell in her early years.
She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church of Cambridge, where she served as a deacon and an elder. She was also a member of the Women's Association.
She was a graduate of Malta-McConnelsville High School.
She loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed watching old movies, working on puzzle books, and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Wolgamott, who died January 1, 1995. They were married April 9, 1949 in Cambridge. Also deceased are three sisters, Alma Jean Hall, Sarah Elizabeth Cameron, and Mary Jane Lyon; and five brothers, Findley, John, Albert, Robert, and George Sherman.
She is survived by a son, James Robert Wolgamott and his husband, John Lang, of Baltimore MD; a daughter, Barbara (Rev. Andrew) Woods of Barnesville; two grandchildren, John Woods (Erin Swanson) of Yorktown VA and Sarah Wolgamott-Woods (& Gerry Haskiell) of Locust Hill VA; a step-great-grandson, Ethan Haskiell; and many nieces & nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Pointe for their care and devotion over the years and also Hospice of Guernsey.
Visitation will be held Saturday (October 24, 2020) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Woods officiating. [Per our Governor's current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required to attend the visitation and/or services. Thank you.]
Burial will be at Guernsey Memory Gardens, Cambridge.
As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of the following organizations: 1) Hospice of Guernsey Inc., PO Box 1165, Cambridge OH 43725; or 2) Unity Presbyterian Church, 130 N 7th St, Cambridge OH 43725.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com