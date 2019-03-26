|
|
Marjorie Carol Bissonnette
New Concord - Marjorie Carol Bissonnette, 77, of New Concord, Ohio died Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born December 26, 1941 in Stark County, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Archie R. and Eva Jean (Lucas) Curtis and was a 1959 graduate of New Concord High School. Mrs. Bissonnette was a member of the Otsego United Methodist Church, the Adamsville Card Club for over 60 years and the Coshocton County Ohio Horseman's Council for 20 years. She was a devoted homemaker and loved taking care of the family farm. She enjoyed gardening and horseback riding, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family.
Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Gerald R. Bissonnette whom she married June 6, 1959; five daughters, Cheryl (Jeff Paul) Bissonnette of Zanesville, Barbara Barr of New Concord, Mary Bissonnette of Adamsville, Carol (Mark) Bissonnette-Watson of New Concord and Bobbi (Rob) Vernon of Adamsville; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Curtis and two sisters, Barbara Jean Curtis and Mary Arlene Davis.
Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Memorial services will be 1:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019