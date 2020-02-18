|
Marjorie "Margie" Chidester
Zanesville - Marjorie "Margie" Jean Chidester, 49 of Zanesville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Genesis E.R.
She was born March 22, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ronald E. Smith and Margaret "Maggie" E. Smith.
Margie was a 1988 Graduate of Zanesville High School, previously employed with the Zanesville City Schools Board of Education and previously employed as a receptionist with H & R Block. She was an avid Cleveland Browns & Cleveland Indians fan. Margie enjoyed playing the scratch off lottery tickets & was a member of the "Mall Walkers" club having earned numerous "100 mile" pins.
In addition to her mother she is survived by two children; Brock (Jennifer) Chidester and Ashley (Wade) Chidester; 4 grandchildren, Bryce, Aubrey, Kayley and Kali Jo; Two sisters, Teresa Smith and Erin (Ryan) Larr; an Aunt Barbara Knox; a cousin, Craig (Beau) Knox; 7 nieces & nephews; several great nieces & nephews. In addition to her father, Margie was preceded in death by two uncles, Rick Knox & Ronald Boyer.
Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Margie's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020