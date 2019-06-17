Marjorie J. Mitchell



Crooksville - Marjorie Joan Mitchell, 95, of Crooksville, Ohio, formerly of Zanesville, died at 7:04 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family.



She was born September 23, 1923 in Whippingham, England, the daughter of the late Sidney James and Elsie May (Osman) Mew.



During World War 2, Marjorie worked in England as a 'war worker' and her job was repairing damaged military vehicles and also she worked at the Osborn House which was Queen Victoria's mansion. She met an American soldier, William C. Ansel and they were married in England in 1945. Later she came to her new home in the United States with her soldier husband as a 'war bride'.



Marjorie was a former employee of Timkin Roller Bearing where she worked for over 30 years. She was a very active member of the Women of The Moose Lodge #663 in Zanesville and was Methodist by faith.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William 'Butch" and Kay Ansel of Crooksville and Donald and Barbara Osman of Rainbow Bay, Gold Coast, Australia; her ten beloved grandchildren and their spouses; her 24 dear great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her special niece, Valerie Dixon and a host of many loving family members. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the volunteers that helped with Marjorie's care, especially a very dear and special caregiver and friend, Mary Perone.



In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her second husband, Elmer 'Chuck' Mitchell who departed this life in 1995; her son, Kevin Ansel; her granddaughter, Ashley Ansel Orwig; her great grandchild, Tyler Ansel; her step-son, Larry Mitchell; her sister, Mary Clarke and her brother, Ron Mew.



Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36, N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, Ohio. Funeral services and a celebration of Marjorie's life will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19 at the funeral home with Rev. Gay E. Blau officiating. Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crooksville Cemetery.



Contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



