Marjorie L. Kinnan
Roseville - Marjorie Randolph Kinnan died on November 13, 2019 at the age of 100 after an extended illness. She celebrated her 100th birthday on June 15, 2019 at the Roseville Community Center, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on a farm near Rehobeth, Ohio on June 16, 1919 to James Stanley Randolph and Hazel Clayton Randolph, the second of three children. The family lived with her grandmother, Amanda Wilson Clayton, on the Clayton family homestead. Her grandmother had been a widow for many years after her husband, William Clemson Clayton was killed by a falling tree.
Marjorie attended Forest Dale Elementary, a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from New Lexington High School in 1937.
She was married to James David Kinnan on June 5, 1943 in the parsonage of the United Brethren Church in Crooksville, Ohio, while Mr. Kinnan was on leave from the army during World War II. After their marriage they moved to Ft. Bowey, Texas where Mr. Kinnan was stationed until being sent overseas, and Marjorie then returned to live with her parents in Perry County.
Mrs. Kinnan was a loving and devoted wife and wonderful mother to her two children, James David Kinnan, Jr. and Brent Eddie Kinnan. When her children were older, she returned to work at the Ohio Power Company in Crooksville as an Assistant to the Home Economist. She later worked at Bryant Air Conditioning in New Lexington, and then retired at the age of 68 after serving for 13 years as the librarian at the Roseville Branch of the John McIntyre Public Library system.
She was an avid quilter, as was her mother, and produced numerous beautiful quilts which she gave to her children and grandchildren. She also produced many baby quilts which she donated to family, friends and various charities. She was an outstanding cook and baker, and her pies won prizes at the county fair. She devoted her life to the service of others, serving as faithful volunteer at her church, and visiting the sick and elderly. She was very much loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. At the age of 98, Mrs. Kinnan learned to use a tablet to she could see pictures and videos of family and friends on the internet. She especially loved watching her great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is a member of the First Hope United Methodist Church and First Hope Methodist Women in Crooksville, and a former member of the Roseville Garden Club, Crooksville Craft Club, Crooksville High Ideals Music Club, and the Carnation Chapter Crooksville Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Kinnan was preceded in death by her husband who died on January 16, 1970; her parents; and older sister, Doris Rockwell, and a younger brother, William Randolph. She is survived by her sons, James and his wife, Barbara of Cary, North Carolina, and Brent and his wife, Jimmie of Worthington, Ohio; her grandsons, Robert Clayton Kinnan and his wife, Tina, her granddaughters, Jessica Kinnan Baverman and her husband Charles, and Stephanie Kinnan and her five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Friends may visit from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to her beloved husband, James.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to the First Hope United Methodist Church.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019