Marjorie Lee Dunn
Roseville - Marjorie Lee Dunn, 88, of Roseville, Ohio passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare at Adams Lane in Zanesville. Margie was born on July 15, 1931 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville to the late Floyd and Gertrude (Parkinson) McCammon. She was a 1949 graduate of Roseville High School and also graduated with a RN degree from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1952. She used that degree in a number of ways. During her nursing career, she was employed by Good Samaritan Hospital, Dr. Michael Clouse of Somerset, and Dr. Juan Lacerda of Zanesville. She was also employed at Mount Aloysius Care Facility in New Lexington as the Director of Nursing. One of the joys of Margie's life was to visit with people who were not well enough to leave their homes. She had a compassionate heart and provided encouragement, food, and medical care to those in need. Margie loved music. Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ. She was a poet and wrote a song that she entitled "He Walks With Me". She was a very faithful Christian who loved her Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville until health issues prevented her from attending. She was also a member of the Post #71 American Legion Auxiliary. Margie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in January of 2001. In the almost 20 years she battled this disease, she continued to be a joyful influence to all those who would visit with her.
Margie is survived by her three sons Sam (Debbie) Dunn of Dresden, Pat Dunn of Roseville and Mike (Sheryl) Dunn of Roseville. Her sister Mary Lou Wolfe of Fort Pierce, Florida. A sister-in-law Nora Brown of Dania, Florida. Six grandchildren Cassie, Patrick, Corry, Chris, and Cord Dunn and Jennifer Hanshaw. Ten great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald, whom she was married to for 62 years until his passing on January 20, 2015. A grandson Clint Dunn, a great-grandson Cooper Dunn.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday December 5, 2019 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit
