Marjorie Smallwood
Zanesville - Marjorie J. Smallwood passed away Saturday August 22nd 2020 at 512 a.m. in the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House in Zanesville Ohio.
Marjorie was born on December 28th 1933 in Zanesville Ohio the daughter of the late Charles E. Parkinson and Lucy J. Hayth Parkinson . Marjorie was a faith full and longtime member of the North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville and was a member of Eagles Aerie 302 of Zanesville and a proud member of the Brownville Senior Center.
Marjorie is survived by two daughters Charlene (Dale) Young and Darla( Michael Micheli) Doss and by five grandchildren Lindsey (Tim) Abella. Cassandra Davis, Ryan Fleming, Slade Young, Brady Doss and by two great-grandchildren Carter & Camden Abella .
Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband James Smallwood and one brother Charles Parkinson and one sister Virginia Woods.
Calling hours are 6pm until 8pm Tuesday August 25th 2020 at Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home and Cremation Service 56 South 5th Street Zanesville Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Wednesday August 26th 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Greenwood cemetery Zanesville, Ohio.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
In accordance with government directions everyone attending calling hours and the funeral should wear self- provided face coverings and observe social distancing.