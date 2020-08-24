1/1
Marjorie Smallwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Smallwood

Zanesville - Marjorie J. Smallwood passed away Saturday August 22nd 2020 at 512 a.m. in the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House in Zanesville Ohio.

Marjorie was born on December 28th 1933 in Zanesville Ohio the daughter of the late Charles E. Parkinson and Lucy J. Hayth Parkinson . Marjorie was a faith full and longtime member of the North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville and was a member of Eagles Aerie 302 of Zanesville and a proud member of the Brownville Senior Center.

Marjorie is survived by two daughters Charlene (Dale) Young and Darla( Michael Micheli) Doss and by five grandchildren Lindsey (Tim) Abella. Cassandra Davis, Ryan Fleming, Slade Young, Brady Doss and by two great-grandchildren Carter & Camden Abella .

Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband James Smallwood and one brother Charles Parkinson and one sister Virginia Woods.

Calling hours are 6pm until 8pm Tuesday August 25th 2020 at Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home and Cremation Service 56 South 5th Street Zanesville Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Wednesday August 26th 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Greenwood cemetery Zanesville, Ohio.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

On-line condolences may be sent to the Smallwood family by going to www.delongbakerlanning.com

In accordance with government directions everyone attending calling hours and the funeral should wear self- provided face coverings and observe social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved