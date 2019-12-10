|
Marjory E. Dickson
Zanesville - Marjory Ellen (Craig) Dickson (94) of Zanesville passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living in Broadview Hts., OH where she was a resident since April, 2018. Marjory was born April 9, 1925 in Zanesville to the late Emmett E. and Helen B. (Fulkerson) Craig. She was employed by the Roekel Company for nearly 50 years and was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ellen (John) Bair of Brecksville, OH; two sons: Thomas Craig(Donna) Dickson of Zanesville and Eric Jay (Carlotta) Dickson of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Michael (Amber) Dickson, Matthew (Jess) Dickson, Emily (Adrian) Vargas, Thomas Jon (Samantha) Dickson, Rachel Dickson and Craig Bair; two great grandchildren: Cole and Owen Dickson; a dear cousin, Barbara Jean Angellar of Hayward, CA and many other cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Dickson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coburn United Methodist Church, 3618 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be 3 to 6 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday December 13, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Justin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019