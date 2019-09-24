|
Mark Alan Salsbury
Conneaut - Mark Alan Salsbury, age 62, of Conneaut, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
Mark was one of four children born to Al and Clara Salsbury. He was born on December 9, 1956 and from that day forward, he spread his charisma and chaos throughout his hometown until graduating in 1975 from Conneaut High School. He started his college education at Kent State University, later venturing to The Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Education, and later, completing his Master of Education Degree at Marygrove College. He was a junior high and high school English teacher for 30 years, critiquing and grading papers with his red pen for hours in the evenings and through Sunday football. Mark was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, and when they lost on Sundays, students knew there would be a "pop quiz" the following day. By creating this ritual, Mark hoped to gather Browns fans in Southeastern Ohio. During his time living in Muskingum County, Mark cultivated many close relationships in his teaching career at Philo High School and Duncan Falls/Philo Junior High and within the community.
Following his retirement, Mark moved back to his beloved hometown on the lake, joining the Eagles 408 chapter. He loved riding his motorcycle for charity runs to raise money for the . He also enjoyed OSU football, the daily newspaper crossword puzzle, Jeopardy, and gardening. Mark never knew a stranger and would stop to help someone on the side of the road or lend a helping hand to a neighbor. His impact on others throughout his lifetime meant more than he could ever know.
Mark leaves behind his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, siblings and nieces.
The family will receive friends at Mark's Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 from 3 - 5 PM at The Conneaut Eagles 408 Club, 171 Main St, Conneaut, Ohio 44030. All local riders are encouraged to bring their bikes to the Eagles Club to participate in a short ride to the public dock at the lake following the event.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Mark Salsbury. Envelopes will be available at the celebration of life and also at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019