Mark Allan Hanson
Junction City - Mark Allan Hanson, 64, of Junction City, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born August 12, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Marion and Marcella Hanson.
He was a 1973 graduate of New Lexington High School and retired after 42 years from Cyril Scott Company. Mark spent his high school years working at Baker's Sohio Station in Junction City. He was a gentle, quiet man who enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. After he became ill he enjoyed watching cooking and game shows on TV.
Mark is survived by his brothers, Stephen (Saundra) of Lancaster, David (Rose) of Logan, Paul of Junction City, Randall (Michele) of Junction City and Michael (Khristine) of Crooksville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current Covid-19 concerns a private graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 14 at the Mt. Zion UB Church Cemetery, Junction City.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and aids from FairHope Hospice for Mark's care during this time. Memorial gifts in Mark's memory can be forwarded to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020