Mark Allan Spillman

Zanesville - Mark Allan Spillman, 62, of Zanesville, died at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.

He was born Oct. 9, 1957 in Zanesville, the son of Franklin and Barbara Orwig Spillman.

He was a 1976 graduate of West Muskingum High School.

As a youth, he was involved in 4-H, weight lifting, swimming track and football. He was an avid sports fan his favorites being Ohio State, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds, to name a few. He loved doing anything outdoors from gardening to chopping wood.

Mark worked in the oil fields for many years and then became a pipefitter with Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 495. He was a member of the George Selsam Post 1058 and was baptized in the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his son, Austin (Jennifer) Wiezbiski; his sisters, Beth (Dave) Kessler and Julie Altier; nieces, Korri Kessler (Ethan) Robertson, Cassie Kessler; nephews Wesley (Simi Sekar) Smith, Wyatt (Linzy) Smith, John (Lindsey) Altier; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, December 15th at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave.

In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to the or a in Mark's name. To sign the online register book or leave a note please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
