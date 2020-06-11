Mark E. Shroyer
Nashport - Mark Eric Shroyer age 68 of Nashport passed away June 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born May 24, 1952 in Newark, OH a son of Lawrence and Marilyn Phillips Shroyer. Mark was retired from CSX as a Railroad Engineer, served his country and protected our freedoms in the National Guard. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, working on cars and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is his wife Robin Holsky Shroyer; sons Andy "Marc" (Wendy), Dusty (Stevia) and Joey (Michelle) Shroyer; brother Steve (Annette) Shroyer, sister Diana (Randy) McQueen and grandchildren Adisen, Crosley and Bryleigh.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday June 13, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.
Nashport - Mark Eric Shroyer age 68 of Nashport passed away June 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born May 24, 1952 in Newark, OH a son of Lawrence and Marilyn Phillips Shroyer. Mark was retired from CSX as a Railroad Engineer, served his country and protected our freedoms in the National Guard. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, working on cars and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is his wife Robin Holsky Shroyer; sons Andy "Marc" (Wendy), Dusty (Stevia) and Joey (Michelle) Shroyer; brother Steve (Annette) Shroyer, sister Diana (Randy) McQueen and grandchildren Adisen, Crosley and Bryleigh.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday June 13, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.