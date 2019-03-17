Mark F. Burkhart



Zanesville - Mark Francis Burkhart, 64, of Zanesville, passed away at 9:44 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Morrison House after a brief illness. Mark was born May 17, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio and was the son of the late Francis H. and Evelyn I. (Utsinger) Burkhart. He was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School. He worked as a Maintenance Technician at United Technologies, Lear, and was currently employed at Resinoid Engineering in Hebron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kay Burkhart, whom he married October 1, 1977; and his in-laws, Raymond and Alice Lashley.



Mark is survived by one son, Jason (Melissa) Burkhart; one daughter, Amanda (Brice) Britton; seven grandchildren: Josie Britton; Jacob, Autumn, and Adalyn Burkhart; Alexandria, Zachary, and Zyler Gregg; one sister, Patricia (Charles) Snyder, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; one sister-in-law, Judy DuBois, of Carson City, Nevada; three brothers-in-law: Ricky (Pamela) Lashley, of Zanesville; Roderick (Terri) Lashley, of Fairfield; and Randy (Cheri) Lashley, of Chesapeake, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating. An Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Morrison House - Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH, 43701.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Morrison House - Genesis Hospice for their love and care of Mark while there, and a special thank you to their long-time friend, Sherrie Grubb.



