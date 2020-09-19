1/
Mark M. Weaver
McConnelsville - Mark M. Weaver, 62, of McConnelsville passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Riverside Landing Nursing & Rehab Center in McConnelsville. Mark was born November 26, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late James C. Weaver and Jane Miller Weaver. He was a 1976 graduate of Morgan High School. Mark was employed at several local businesses and finished his career as a bus driver for Morgan Local Schools He loved driving the kids of his hometown and spending time with his fellow bus drivers. He also was a member of several civic organizations in his community. Mark attended the Meigs Church of Christ. He loved watching golf, Steelers and Buckeyes football and collecting. He is survived by three siblings, Brenda (John) Balderson, David (Sondra) Weaver, Kenton (Ann) Weaver and his brother-in-law Rick Broyles . Mark is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Ellen Burchett , whom he resided with during his illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara J. Broyles. Calling hours will Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Malta Cemetery with Pastor Curt Cable officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to MOCO Team Blue, 62 E. Main St. McConnelsville, Ohio 43756 or to the Greg Schilling Memorial Fund, c/o Anita Henry, 320 Stoney Run Rd. Beverly, Ohio 45715. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com




