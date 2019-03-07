|
Marla Kay Rucker Hartley
New Bern - Marla Kay Rucker Hartley, Loving wife, mother and grandmother, 63 of New Bern passed away March 5, 2019.
She loved her family and loved her Lord.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas W. Hartley, Jr.; son, Matthew Hartley of New Bern; daughters, Michelle Rosario (Aaron) of Honolulu, HI, Melissa Smith of New Bern; Sister, Delores Bryan of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Belicia Rosario, Olivia Rosario.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Cotten Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Hartley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 7, 2019