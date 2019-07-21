Marlene Huffman



Zanesville - Marlene Huffman, 73 of Zanesville passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday July 19th, 2019.



The youngest of seven siblings, Marlene was born November 4th, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio. After graduating from Zanesville High School in 1962, she moved to Joliet Illinois and married Larry Huffman in 1963. They gave birth to their son Brent before moving back to Zanesville and giving birth to their daughter Dawn.



Once back in Ohio, Marlene was a long standing devoted and valued volunteer for The Red Cross before turning her attentions to handling the business operations of LH Huffman Real Estate and Appraisal Services and One Stop Drive Thru and Pizza shop, as well as endless hours of volunteerism at the school while her kids were growing up, scout leader and many years as the girl scout cookie coordinator for the area counties. She always preferred to stay out of the spotlight and quietly ensured things ran smoothly from behind the scenes. She was well known and liked by the clients and customers that came into their businesses. Throughout her life her family was her most prized accomplishment. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed.



She is survived by Larry Huffman, son Brent (Kristy) Huffman, daughter Dawn (Rodney) Zornes, grandsons Brenton & Braylon Huffman, brother Richard (Jo) James, sister in laws Edith Bland, Joan Sims and brother in law Bob Wright and many nieces & nephews.



Marlene was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert & Elizabeth James, brothers and sister in law Robert Bland, Glenford (Gloria) James, John James, sisters and brother in law Cynthia (Luke) Perry, Ruth Wright.



Visitation will be held 4:00PM- 7:00PM on Monday July 22, 2019 with funeral service 11:00AM Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.



To honor Marlene's passion for helping children and animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Avondale Youth Center or the new Dog Warden and Pet Adoption Center.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Marlene's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com Published in the Times Recorder on July 21, 2019