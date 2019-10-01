|
Marlene L. Caton
Crooksville - Marlene L. Caton, 85 of Crooksville went home to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019 while under the care of Skld Care Center in New Lexington.
Marlene was born in Crooksville on December 24, 1933. She is the daughter of the late George and Helen (Walpole) Stigler. She previously attended the Church of Atonement in Crooksville.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeff Caton, Craig (Terri) Caton and Marc (Paula) Caton all of Crooksville, her grandchildren, Joshua (Elizabeth) Caton, Kevin (Linda) Caton, Kristen (Nathan) Filkins, Kendra (Justin) Warner, Kenton (Heidi) Caton, Bryan (Ashley) Caton and Jennifer (Mason) Caton; her great-grandchildren, Violet, Andrew, Elaine, Craig, Susanna, Matthew, Thomas, Peter, Flynn, Mallory, Jolee, Andrew, Abby, Joel, Nicole, Drake, Kellie, Mya, Logan; 3 step great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Caton who passed away in 2006 and her daughter-in-law, Joni S. Caton and her brother David Lee Stigler.
The family would like to express their thanks to all her caregivers at New Lexington SKLD.
Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Word of God Community Church, 5445 Third Street, Roseville (Ironspot), Ohio. Funeral services will be at the church at 1 pm on Wednesday with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Caton Family.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 1, 2019