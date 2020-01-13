|
|
Marlene Riggs
Zanesville - Marlene Riggs, 86, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born April 2, 1933, a daughter of William C. And Lela Shilling. In addition to her parents, Marlene is also preceded in death by brothers Donald and Russell Shilling.
Marlene leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 66 years, Carl Riggs; and her beloved daughter, Kristine (Randy) Triplett.
Marlene always enjoyed working alongside her husband at their gas station. She also loved helping him with his work on school buses. Marlene was a loving wife and mother, she will be deeply missed. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Marlene's caregivers, Kelly, Jeannie, Pottsy, Jenny, Vera, Donna, Christel, Phyllis, Margaret and Scherrie. Also a special thanks to the staff of The Oaks at Northpointe and Genesis Hospice, who are all greatly appreciated and loved.
Per the family's wishes, no services will be held at this time and cremation has been chosen. Marlene asked that anyone so inclined make donations to their local animal shelter. "Mommy, I love you two bushels. Love, Kristine."
BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020