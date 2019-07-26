Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlin "Truss" Trussell


1939 - 2019
Marlin "Truss" Trussell Obituary
Marlin "Truss" Trussell

New Lexington - Marlin "Truss" Samuel Trussell, 80, of New Lexington peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born the oldest son to the late, Pearl Dean and Pearl Lucille (nee: Blosser) Trussell on June 28, 1939.

After graduating from Crooksville High School, Marlin went to work in the local pottery industry, spending most of his life as a dipper and blower for the Hull Pottery and Watt Pottery companies. Marlin then was employed by Glassfloss in Lancaster where he eventually retired. Marlin honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1958-1964.

Marlin will always be remembered as a very ornery person, always giving a hard time to those he loved and cared for. His pestering was his way of showing you that he cared about you, it was his most admirable quality. Marlin will always be remembered as a good man and a great friend.

Surviving Marlin in life are his sister, Ellen (Dale) Frame; his good friend, Joyce Harper; his friends and co-workers, Bill Grannon and Ron Chevalier; his classmate and friend, Jack Spears; his niece, Tammy (Gregg) Schultz; his nephew, Dale (Lois) Frame, Jr. and his great-nephews, Evan, Alex and Jordan.

In addition to his parents, Marlin is preceded in death by his sweetheart of 40 years, Annie Harris and his infant brother, Sonny Trussell.

Friends and family are invited to visit, 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be rendered at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the funeral home, Marlin will be laid to rest following services in Crooksville Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the selfless folks at FairHoPe Hospice in Lancaster, where they would like memorial contributions made in Marlin's name, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, 43130.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 26, 2019
