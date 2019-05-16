|
Marsha Kay Campbell
Zanesville - Marsha Kay (Shilling) Campbell, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 15, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Marsha was born in Zanesville on September 25, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Elmore) Shilling. She previously worked as a cosmetologist and she sold Stanley Home Products. She enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts, watching the family pull tractors and sewing, cooking and baking. She was a member of the Stovertown Lutheran Church and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Gary K. Campbell, whom she married on December 27, 1964; her two children, Sherri (Bill) Batross and Gary K. (Melissa) Campbell Jr both of Zanesville; her grandchildren, Bradley (Kaylee) Batross and Brittani (Anthony) Batross; her step grandchildren, Kevin Batross, Carolyn (Brian) Batross-Johnson, Taylor Murgatroyd and Devin Murgatroyd, and her great-grandchildren, Braylee, Caden, Kingston and Benson; her brother Randy (Karen) Shilling of Zanesville and her nephews, Derek and Deron.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 11 am on Saturday with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. She will be laid to rest in Stovertown Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 16, 2019