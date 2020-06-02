Martha A. Mayle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha A. Mayle

Malta - Martha A. Mayle 83, passed away at 9:40 P.M. June 1, 2020 at Highland Oaks in McConnelsville. She was born January 1, 1937 in Malta ,the daughter of the late Glen Norris and Blanche Goins Norris. She was preceded in death by husband Oran Mayle; sons, Timothy Mayle, Gregory Mayle; daughter, Diana Mayle Wells; sisters, Mabel Norman, Maxine Goins, Ethel Norman, Betty Pruitt, Margaret Myers; brothers, Gail Norris, Justice Norris, Glen Jr. Norris, Delmar Norris and Victor Norris. Martha is survived by her children, Ricky (Kathy) Mayle, Anthony (Nina) Mayle, Eric (Barbie) Mayle all of McConnelsville, Terry Mayle of Malta, Kevin (Sarah) Mayle of Alabama. She raised a grandson, Corey (Sarah) Mayle of Burlington, N.C. ; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Cornerstone South Church in McConnelsville where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Malta Cemetery. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Shrivers Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved