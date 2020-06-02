Martha A. Mayle
Malta - Martha A. Mayle 83, passed away at 9:40 P.M. June 1, 2020 at Highland Oaks in McConnelsville. She was born January 1, 1937 in Malta ,the daughter of the late Glen Norris and Blanche Goins Norris. She was preceded in death by husband Oran Mayle; sons, Timothy Mayle, Gregory Mayle; daughter, Diana Mayle Wells; sisters, Mabel Norman, Maxine Goins, Ethel Norman, Betty Pruitt, Margaret Myers; brothers, Gail Norris, Justice Norris, Glen Jr. Norris, Delmar Norris and Victor Norris. Martha is survived by her children, Ricky (Kathy) Mayle, Anthony (Nina) Mayle, Eric (Barbie) Mayle all of McConnelsville, Terry Mayle of Malta, Kevin (Sarah) Mayle of Alabama. She raised a grandson, Corey (Sarah) Mayle of Burlington, N.C. ; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Cornerstone South Church in McConnelsville where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Malta Cemetery. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Shrivers Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.