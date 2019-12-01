|
|
Martha "Marty" Carpenter
Zanesville - Martha "Marty" Lee Carpenter 76 of Zanesville passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
She was born in Zanesville on August 17, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Annabelle Young Schindler. She retired from United Technologies after many years of being a Braid Line Operator. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, flea markets and collecting salt and pepper shakers.
She is survived by her husband Randall Carpenter, a son Michael L. (Karen) Carpenter, a daughter Ronda L. Carpenter Osborne, two sisters Rosemary Hoadley and Joyce Minch, a grandson Chase D. Osborne, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Ilene Murphy , two brothers Lawrence and Paul Schindler, and a son in law Herb Osborne.
Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday December 4 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. A memorial service will follow at 7pm in the Snouffer Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muskingum County Animal Shelter 1430 Newark Road Zanesville, Oh 43701 or the in her name. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019