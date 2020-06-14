Martha Ellen Sidwell
Thornville - Martha Ellen Sidwell, 87, of Thornville, Ohio died at 3:45am on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 5, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Denzil and Margaret McCoid Roberts. Martha was a member of Carnation Chapter #067, Eastern Star of New Lexington and the Democratic Women; she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her friends, going out to eat, watching the great grandkids play sports and being her independent self. Survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Spicer, Cindy Parks, Jackie (Jerry) Hoover, Tina (Jeff) Barr and TR (Michelle) Sidwell; grandchildren, Treg and Eric Spicer, Joe, Cris and Ben Parks, Jeni Agriesti, Jessica Koehler and Jordan Garey, Steven and Andrea Williams, Blaire and Blake Barr, Zach and Kelly Sidwell; 15 great-grandchildren, too many to mention but were the joy of her life; siblings, Ruth (John) Minosky, Dee Thompson and Joe (Loretta) Roberts. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Ted Sidwell, Jr.; daughter, Terri Sidwell Williams; son, Teddy Sidwell; son-in-law, Charlie Williams; siblings, Bill Roberts, Teresa Schiele, Gloria (James) Roberts and Bonnie Grindley. Calling hours will be held from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and from 10am-11am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Treg Spicer officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Perry County Food Pantry, 5550 St. Rt. 37, E., New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.