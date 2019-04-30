Martha Gillogly



Zanesville - Martha E. Gillogly, 85, of Zanesville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence.



She was born August 17, 1933 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Willard McNerney and Susanna McNerney.



A 1951 graduate of Lash High School, she married Thomas Gillogly on August 11, 1957 at the North Terrace Church of Christ. In recent years, along with her husband she attended Central Presbyterian Church before his passing on February 15, 2016.



As a young woman, she had employment with Baker Bros. wholesale & City Loan & Savings. She was employed for many years with Bethesda (Genesis) Hospital, retiring at the age of 76.



A sweeter, more giving person you'd ever meet, Martha always gave with her heart to all she met. She would often be found making little gifts to all the patients on the hospital floor, where she worked to make them smile and brighten their day. Because of her caring customer service to Genesis patients & all she met in the halls of the hospital, before her retirement, her smiling face could be seen on billboards& commercials around town.



She enjoyed travels with family, but none more than her trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Ann (Calvin) Snack of Zanesville; brothers, Gene (Joyce) Gillogly, Grant (Debbie) Gillogly; sisters, Wilma (Dan) Wolfe, Ruth Thome, Carol Brasseur; sisters-in-law, Glenna McNerney and Barbara Lindstrom; brother-in-law John Blomquist; many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas R. Gillogly; father & mother-in-law, Olney & Alma Gillogly; brothers, Bob Gillogly, Charles Gillogly, George Gillogly; sisters, Alice Dobbins, Catherine McNerney, Doris Blomquist; brothers & sisters-in-law, Loren Dobbins, Bill Thome, Dick Brasseur, Laverna McNerney, James (Helen) Gillogly, Martha K. Gillogly and Bill Gillogly.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 Pastor Geoff Geyer officiating.. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Martha to: Muskingum County Animal Shelter, or to a .



To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary