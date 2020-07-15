Martha J. Purkey
Zanesville - Martha J. Purkey, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1944 in Columbus to the late Joseph and Martha Johnston Snyder. She was a 1962 graduate of South High School in Columbus, Ohio and a 1965 graduate of Mount Carmel School of Nursing. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Martha was a Past Matron of Muskingum #485 Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Zanesville Greater Singers as well as the church and traveling country choirs. She married David Purkey in 1965 and they farmed in Perry County for 45 years. She was director of nursing for Zandex and a nurse manager for Alfred S. Carr Center.
Surviving is her husband of 54 years David Purkey; children: Deborah, Anna and Doug; grandchildren: Erin, Michael, Melody, Grace, Donny, William and Elizabeth; and a great grandchild Gwendolyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alfred S. Carr Center, 1035 Beverly Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE with the Rev. Deborah Bowsher officiating. Eastern Star Services will be held at 2:30PM. Burial will be in Mount Perry Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.