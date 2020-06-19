Martha M. Lewis
Heath - Martha M. Lewis, 94, of Heath, died at 8:15 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home. She was born November 23, 1925, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Water and Anastazia Berykela Bednarczuk. She retired from Heath City Schools and was a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by three daughters, Carol (Carl) Hanes, Katherine (Joseph) Perruzzi, Cindy Chambers; two sons, William (Cathy) Lewis and Ernest (Tammy) Lewis; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elsie Noe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Lewis who she married July 28, 1946 and died November 15, 2013 and eleven brothers and sisters.
Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with Rev. Mark Noe officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.