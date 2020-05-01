Resources
Martha Roberta Ann Gardner Obituary
Zanesville - Martha Roberta Ann (Fisher) Freeman Gardner, 70, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on June 5, 1949 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Foster and Roella (Wilson) Fisher. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1967.

She is survived by one daughter Jeannine (Chuck) Berry. Six grandchildren Shaun, Tylor (Alea), Zackary (Augusta), Kayla, Madison, and Brian Berry. One great-granddaughter Zara Berry. Two sisters Alice Tracy and Jeannine (Gary) Bennett. Five brothers Marvin (Pam) Fisher, Donald (Shirley) Fisher, Paul Fisher, William "Butch" Fisher, and Jim "Mouse" Fisher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Donald D. Freeman, her second husband Carroll Gardner, two daughters Sheila Freeman and Betty Jean Freeman. Five brothers Robert Fisher, Marshall Fisher, Charles Fisher, Joe Fisher, and John Fisher.

Private services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Bishop Mark Pumphrey officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 1 to May 2, 2020
