Martha West
Zanesville - Martha West, 90, of Zanesville, died on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. Martha passed away after complications from TAVR heart surgery at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 25, 1929 in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Shaheed and Necema Batross Labaki. She retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Driver's License Bureau. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
She was a member of the Muskingum Valley Boating Association and the Melody Lake "Ladies of the Lake". She loved spending time with family, friends and playing cards. She enjoyed spending time at the Muskingum County Senior Center where she would eat lunch with her friends and play Euchre on Monday nights. She also played Euchre with many friends in Byesville on Tuesdays. She loved watching Ohio State football games on TV.
She is survived by two sons: Richard (Christina) West and Joseph (Jacquie) West, both of Nashport; four grandchildren: Jayla (Steve) Lentz, Jayme West, Trisha (Tobey) Porter and Chad West; nine great grandchildren: Blade Lentz, Steel Lentz, Slate Lentz, Draven West, Derrick Stotts, Brayden Porter, Mayson Porter, Rya Porter and Charlyse Porter; four sisters-in-law: Marilyn Labaki, Ida Labaki, Mary Lou West and Barbara West; two brothers-in-law: Ralph West and Bob West; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Eugene West, whom she married, February 22, 1954 and who died on March 9, 2008; one son Michael Eugene West; four brothers: Charles Labaki, Emil Labaki, John Labaki and Edward Labaki; and a sister Mary Labaki Swope.
Calling Hours will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, February 5 at the THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE OHIO.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 144 N. Fifth St., Zanesville, with Father Sullivan officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Delmar at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Zanesville.
The West Family would like to thank the Morrison House for the wonderful Hospice care that Martha received during her stay.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020