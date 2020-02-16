|
|
Martin P. Spires
Belpre - Martin P. Spires, 76, of Belpre, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.
He was born January 11, 1944 in Zanesville, OH, a son of the late Ernel and Irene Kline Spires. Martin was a 1962 graduate of Philo High School. He was soul owner/operator of Spires Motor Company in Belpre and Duncan Falls, OH. Martin previously worked for Goldsmit Black in Vienna, West Virginia. He was a member of the VFW, Eagles Lodge, American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Martin enjoyed dancing, liked buying and selling cars and his specialty was Cadillac's.
Martin is survived by his special friends, Ruth A. Stiers of Belpre and Pamela Bradley of Duncan Falls, OH; his sister, Sharon Sweat of McConnelsville, OH; Ruth's children, Jason Stiers of Belpre and Jessica Stiers of Parkersburg, WV and his best friend, Kevin Bailey of Parkersburg, WV.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Entombment will follow at the Miles Cemetery, Rutland, OH. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020