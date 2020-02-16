Services
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-7821
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Spires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin P. Spires


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin P. Spires Obituary
Martin P. Spires

Belpre - Martin P. Spires, 76, of Belpre, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 11, 1944 in Zanesville, OH, a son of the late Ernel and Irene Kline Spires. Martin was a 1962 graduate of Philo High School. He was soul owner/operator of Spires Motor Company in Belpre and Duncan Falls, OH. Martin previously worked for Goldsmit Black in Vienna, West Virginia. He was a member of the VFW, Eagles Lodge, American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Martin enjoyed dancing, liked buying and selling cars and his specialty was Cadillac's.

Martin is survived by his special friends, Ruth A. Stiers of Belpre and Pamela Bradley of Duncan Falls, OH; his sister, Sharon Sweat of McConnelsville, OH; Ruth's children, Jason Stiers of Belpre and Jessica Stiers of Parkersburg, WV and his best friend, Kevin Bailey of Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Entombment will follow at the Miles Cemetery, Rutland, OH. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -